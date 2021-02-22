WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Monday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 86 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 183.
Jefferson County added 44 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,321. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 38, for a new total of 4,991.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by six to 231. Hospitalizations remained at 17 patients, unchanged from Sunday.
There are 262 people in precautionary quarantine and 402 people are in mandatory quarantine. Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 35 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,889. One death was reported.
Thirty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down four since Sunday.
There are currently 560 known active cases in the county.
A total of 5,253 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 208,270 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Saturday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 76 virus-related.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,739. No deaths were reported.
A total of 82 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Sunday — six of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Sunday. A total of 1,631 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 12 since Sunday, resulting in 82 known active cases in the county.
There are 144 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
