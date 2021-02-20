WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Saturday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 93 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 182.
Jefferson County added 41 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,258. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 62, for a new total of 4,901.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 21 to 254. Hospitalizations also decreased to 22 patients — down one from Friday.
There are 268 people in precautionary quarantine and 498 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 47 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,829. No deaths were reported.
Thirty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,726. No deaths were reported.
A total of 91 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of nine from Friday — six of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
A total of 1,609 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 14 since Friday, resulting in 91 known active cases in the county.
There are 164 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
