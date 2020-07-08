RAY BROOK — The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed that one inmate at Adirondack Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to DOCCS spokesman Thomas Mailey, this man is asymptomatic and has been isolated, and anyone who has been in contact with him has been placed in quarantine.
Mailey said all inmates at Adirondack Correctional have been tested and that as of Monday afternoon there are no other positive cases there.
Mailey said the positive test result was delivered the day after the positive inmate’s arrival at Adirondack Correctional. He said DOCCS medical staff are identifying potentially exposed individuals, swab-testing them and isolating them while the results are pending.
“If an individual’s test result is positive that person is maintained in isolation for a minimum of 14 days until their symptoms are gone and the individual has had no fever for 72 hours without the aid of medicine,” Mailey wrote in an email.
The DOCCS data sheet on COVID-19, last updated Sunday, shows zero cases at the facility, 65 inmates who tested negative prior to this diagnosis, and nine pending results.
“The test was performed prior to his transfer, and therefore, attributed to the facility in which the test was conducted,” Mailey wrote in an email.
Mailey said the data included in the daily report represents the number of individuals tested, not the number of tests performed. Therefore, since this man was tested at a different prison and then transferred here, his positive case counts toward that other prison’s total.
Mailey said the inmate was transferred in a DOCCS transportation vehicle where riders are socially distanced “to the extent practical.” Both staff and inmates are required to wear masks on these trips, which Mailey said are provided.
He also said DOCCS has a guideline for cleaning these vehicles with a bleach and water solution.
Adirondack Correctional was recently switched to a medium-security prison specifically for inmates age 55 and up. Before that, for less than two years it was an adolescent offender facility in light of Raise the Age laws, which raised the age of criminal responsibility to 18 in New York for nonviolent offenders. Before that it was a medium-security adult prison.
