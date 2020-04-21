LOWVILLE — Lewis County has reported that its eighth resident has recovered from COVID-19, leaving three people with the virus still in isolation.
There are 35 people on precautionary quarantine and 11 test results pending from labs, according to the daily news release from the Director of Public Health Ashley Waite.
As of Tuesday morning, 254 residents have been tested, 232 of which did not have the novel coronavirus.
