OSWEGATCHIE — Coronavirus case numbers at United Helpers nursing home in Ogdensburg remained steady Tuesday, with only one new positive identified at the Canton home since the organization’s Monday update.
The Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, reported its first COVID-related deaths Monday, and one additional staff positive Tuesday, bringing the site’s total cases to 74 — 38 staff and 36 residents. Three people have died, two are hospitalized and 31 people have recovered since an outbreak began Nov. 29.
At the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, no new cases were logged Tuesday. The site has recorded 207 positive coronavirus test results — 128 residents and 79 staff — since the weekend of Nov. 21.
To date, 22 people from the Ogdensburg nursing home have died of COVID-19 complications, and five people remain hospitalized.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
