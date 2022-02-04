WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Friday in Jefferson County.
The county, combined with St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, also reported 231 new cases of the virus.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 154. The county reported 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 23,575. There are 37 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of four from Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 131 new cases, for a total of 25,482. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday. There have been 167 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 21 cases, bringing its total to 6,414. There are six people in the hospital, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.