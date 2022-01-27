WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.
The county, along with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a combined 629 new cases of the virus.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 152. The county also reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 22,713. There are 30 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of six patients from Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 238 new cases, for a total of 24,190. Thirty-three people are hospitalized, a decrease of five from Wednesday. There have been 165 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County confirmed 41 cases, bringing its total to 6,179. There are three people in the hospital, one less than Wednesday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
