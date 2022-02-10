WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County.
The county, along with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported a combined 221 new cases of the virus.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 171. The county reported 116 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 26,213. There are 28 people in the hospital positive for the virus, down three from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 88 new virus cases, for a total of 24,015. Twenty-eight people are hospitalized, up two patients from Wednesday. There have been 154 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases, bringing its total to 6,511. Hospitalizations increased by three, to 10 patients. The county has experienced 45 deaths.
