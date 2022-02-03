WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County.
The county, combined with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported 340 new cases of the virus.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 167. The county reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 25,351. There are 30 people hospitalized due to the virus, two fewer than Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 115 new cases, for a total of 23,381. Thirty-three people are hospitalized, up one patient from Wednesday. There have been 153 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 34 cases, bringing its total to 6,393. There are six people in the hospital, unchanged from Wednesday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
