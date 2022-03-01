WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Jefferson County.
The county, along with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a combined 80 new cases.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 159. The county also reported 21 new virus cases, for a total of 24,586. There are three people hospitalized with the virus, unchanged from Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 52 new cases, for a total of 27,475. Ten people are hospitalized, two more than Monday. The county has experienced 176 deaths.
Lewis County reported seven cases, bringing its total to 6,648. Four people are hospitalized, a decrease of one patient from Monday. There have been 48 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
