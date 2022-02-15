WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday.
The county, along with Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a combined 194 new cases of the virus.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 46. The county also reported 14 new virus cases, bringing its total to 6,565. There are six people with the virus in the hospital, five fewer than Monday.
Jefferson County reported 98 new cases, for a total of 24,209. Fifteen people are hospitalized, up one patient from Monday. There have been 154 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
St. Lawrence County reported 82 new cases, for a total of 26,604. There are 15 people hospitalized, a decrease of three from Monday. The county has experienced 173 deaths.
