WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
The county, along with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported a combined 63 new cases of the virus.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180. The county reported 42 new virus cases, bringing its total to 27,824. There are five people in the hospital with the virus, two fewer than Tuesday.
Jefferson County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 24,730. Hospitalizations went up by one from Tuesday, to seven patients. There have been 160 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported three cases, bringing its total to 6,670. Six people are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday. The county has experienced 48 deaths.
