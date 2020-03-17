Schools, preschool and even libraries have closed their doors during COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. While students everywhere are home, many parents are wondering what to do to make sure the learning doesn’t stop. Don’t fret. There are multitude of resources to make sure the learning doesn’t stop. Here are some of them.
Online education store with physical resources for infants through sixth grade. Categories include arts and crafts, math, music, social studies, science and more. You can order online and have items delivered to your home. Online: www.lakeshorelearning.com
This website is a great resource for parents at this time with a multitude of articles related to education. It’s geared for teachers, but parents can benefit from “30 Great Educational Netflix Shows” or “60+ Awesome Websites for Teaching and Learning Math.” Free, although some of the links to educational materials may not be. Online: weareteachers.com
Supported by the company that produces Highlights magazine, this website offers resources for younger kids to read, play learning games and conduct science experiments. Free. Online: www.highlightskids.com
For students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, this website offers online activities to teacher reading and math skills with games and activities. Basic access is free, but to get access to the entire site, you will need to purchase a $35 year-long subscription. Online: Starfall.com
This site has beautifully designed books, games and videos for ages pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Free. Online: funbrain.com
Kids can explore a multitude of science-related topics from space to animals, as well as history and social studies. There’s also lots of fun thrown in, such as photos of animals on their head or sculptures made out of chocolate. For kids that can navigate a website on their own, there’s plenty for them to explore. Online: www.kids.nationalgeographic.com
This New York City-based parenting blog offers a lot of location-based activities, but you can also find a multitude of articles on online resources for students such as “25 STEM Activities Easy Enough for Preschoolers,” “Coronavirus Guide for Parents: 100s of Activities and Resources” or “20+ (Mostly free) Online Learning Resources, Apps, and Games for Kids.” Free, although some of the links to educational materials may not be. Online: mommypoppins.com
Parents can sign up for a daily newsletter with activities and tips to help students keep learning while school is closed. For children, the site has games and videos with their favorite characters that inspire learning. Online: pbskids.org
This awared-winning, early-learning site for ages 2 to 8 and is free to try for 30 days. Curriculum includes reading, math, art, music and science. Online: www.abcmouse.com
Open Culture’s mission is to share free resources to culture and educational media online. Children of all ages, as well as adults, can find opportunities for learning with resources including free online courses, free eBooks and audiobooks, free textbooks, free language classes and more. The website also has a page just for students in kindergarten through 12th grade with tons of free learning resources. Online: www.openculture.com or wdt.me/open_k12
Scholastic has released 20 days of online lessons for children from pre-kindergaren through sixth grade. Kids can learn about geography, plants, space and more. Lessons include books, videos and activities for learning, all divided by age and grade level. Free. Online: wdt.me/scholastic
Khan Academy is always free and provides high-quality content for kids (and adults) of all ages. Make sure to check out Khan Kids for the littlest of learners. Free. Online: www.khanacademy.org
If all you kid wants to do is play video games, introduce them to Scratch. Here you can program your own interactive stories and games with the free program supported by MIT. This free learning tool develops important skills like problem-solving, creative thinking and collaboration. Free. Online: scratch.mit.edu
Sign up for a free account and start playing these standards-based math activities. Free. Online: www.prodigygame.com
Older kids may enjoy the historical documentaries and related lesson plans offered by PBS with Ken Burns. Material is targed to grades four through high school ages. Free. Online: wdt.me/kenburns
Thousands of videos offer lectures by experts on subjects including technology, health, the future, business, personal growth and more. You might want to watch this with your student. Online: www.ted.com
