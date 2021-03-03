MEXICO — The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide Oswego County residents with free COVID-19 testing in Mexico on Tuesday, March 9.
Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit and provide rapid tests at a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CiTi-BOCES, 179 County Route 64, Mexico.
Registration is required. To register, visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
