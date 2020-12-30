OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department and the state Department of Health continue to work together in the battle against the coronavirus. Together, these agencies have updated their guidance on quarantines, bringing it closer to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control earlier this month.
The new local guidance allows people to end quarantine after Day 10 without testing, provided that they have reported no symptoms of the virus for the entire time. They must continue to monitor their symptoms and strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols such as frequent hand-washing, proper face-masking and social distancing for the full 14 days.
“The purpose of quarantine is to reduce the risk that an infected person might unknowingly transmit an infection to others and also to ensure that someone who becomes symptomatic or is otherwise diagnosed during that time can be seek timely medical care,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We all understand that quarantines add to an individual’s physical and mental health burdens and create a financial hardship for their household. They can also affect the greater community and put added pressure on a strained health care system. These are all things we must balance against the risk of spreading the virus.
“This is especially true now with the tremendous increase in new positive COVID-19 cases that we’re facing,” he added. “The CDC indicates that available data shows that a shortened quarantine period can still be effective in reducing the transmission of the virus. In addition, the reduced burden on residents and contacts may increase their support and compliance.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin added, “Every person is monitored daily by a New York State contact tracer. If the person develops COVID-19 symptoms, they are urged to seek testing and are monitored more closely by the Oswego County Health Department. Symptomatic patients must isolate themselves right away and continue until their isolation period is complete.”
Quarantine is meant for people who have been in close contact – defined as being within six feet for 10 minutes or longer – with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether they themselves are displaying symptoms of the disease or not.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. The hotline will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observation of New Year’s Day. Otherwise, it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York state provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
