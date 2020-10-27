OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of a grocery store in Hannibal.
Anyone who visited Tops Friendly Market at 409 Fulton St., on Thursday between 1 and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said members of the public who visited the store during this time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.
People experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”
Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter offered reassurance stating, “Out of an abundance of caution, our store has been deep cleaned and sanitized since the time the employee last worked.”
She continued, “From the onset of COVID-19, Tops has enhanced safety measures at all of its stores, including the store in Hannibal. These measures include the installation of Plexiglas, social distance guidelines and hand sanitizers. We also instituted the wearing of face masks by all Tops associates and customers which is mandated by New York State. All of these measures help to ensure the health and well-being of both our customers as well as our employees.”
Oswego County officials said it is imperative for people to practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
