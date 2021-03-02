Oswego County announces two new ways to make COVID-19 vaccine appointment

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department strives to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people in the most efficient way possible.
Beginning Thursday, the department will post a link after 10 a.m. every Thursday at health.oswegocounty.com that people can use to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
A vaccination hotline will also be launched this week to help people make appointments by phone. The phone line will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many people in our community want to be vaccinated,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We share in their enthusiasm for taking this next step and helping bring an end to this pandemic.”
He continued, “Like many rural counties across the state, we are starting to receive a slightly increased allotment of the vaccine. This allows us to vaccinate more people who meet the state’s criteria. Still, demand for the vaccine continues to exceed the amount we receive, and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
