OSWEGO — The Oswego County Board of Elections at 185 E. Seneca St., will be closed from Monday, Jan. 11, to Tuesday, Jan. 19. This temporary closure is in compliance with the Oswego County Health Department’s isolation and quarantine requirements due to one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Given the nature of the work of the office and to ensure network security of voter records, limited work can be conducted remotely during this time. The building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before re-opening on Jan. 19.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees are our top priority,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “COVID-19 is widespread across Oswego County, and we all need to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings in public and wash our hands frequently.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said all known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified through the health department’s contact tracing investigations.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. Anyone who is tested should self-quarantine and stay home, until they receive their test results.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
