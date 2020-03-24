OSWEGO — Oswego County has its third confirmed case of COVID-19, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Tuesday.
The person is an Oswego County resident between the ages of 60 and 70 and is recovering at home after testing positive. This brings the number of positive cases to three in Oswego County.
The individual had recently returned from a domestic trip within the U.S. and has been in quarantine since undergoing testing several days ago.
Health officials said everyone should be practicing preventive habits, including frequent hand-washing and social distancing, regardless of where they live in Oswego County.
“The investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with the state health department to identify and notify any patient contacts,” said Diane Oldenburg, Senior Public Health Educator.
As of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, the health department reported 169 people have been tested for COVID-19; 3 positive cases; 106 negative results; 60 pending results; 9 people in mandatory isolation or quarantine, and 66 in precautionary quarantine.
Anyone who has traveled to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent, or who has had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 and who has a fever or cough, should call their doctor. If people do not have a doctor and they meet these criteria, call the county Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
“We realize that people are anxious to know the location of positive coronavirus patients in Oswego County. Based on the guidelines of the New York State Department of Health, and given the relatively small size of our community, Oswego County has determined not to identify the municipality of positive COVID-19 patients at this time,” Mr. Weatherup said. “This decision was made to protect the health, safety and privacy of all involved. There may be a time when it will be beneficial to our protective measures to do so. Based on consultation with our medical and emergency response teams, we don’t feel we are at that point yet.”
Oswego County is broadcasting videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on the county’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the webpage or call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
