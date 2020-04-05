OSWEGO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county now total 32, up two from Saturday, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Dr. Jiancheng Huang’s Sunday update.
Fourteen of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine.
Today’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 642
The total number of positive cases: 32
The total number of negative results: 564
The total number of pending results: 43
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 62
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 97
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 575
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 14
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney and West Monroe.
Several of the infected patients are in their 20s and 30s. Others include a young child, people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, and senior citizens. The Oswego County Health Dept. is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
