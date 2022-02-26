The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Fulton, Oswego and Pulaski.
To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, visit health.oswegocounty.com and click “For Local Information on COVID-19.” Then click on the Vaccines and Boosters tab and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.
Appointments are required at certain clinics and always preferred. Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but see below for specific information on each clinic.
Tuesday: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
Wednesday: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone at least 12 years old can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
At-home test kits will be distributed at upcoming clinics to people who are vaccinated. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can also visit wdt.me/oswegomarchclinics for direct access to a full listing of upcoming clinics.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Face masks are required at vaccination sites.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
