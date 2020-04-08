OSWEGO — Although the county can presently afford to fund its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that may no longer be true a month or two from now.
In answer to a question from 19th District Legislator Marie Schadt on the state of the county’s current fund balance at the Tuesday, March 31 special meeting of the Oswego County Legislature, County Administrator Phil Church summed up the county’s present and potential future state of financial health.
“For now, we are fine and can afford our COVID response,” Church said. “What we’re going to be looking at down the road, we have a month or two to see what happens with our sales tax revenues and general tax revenues, and that may require some adjustments down the road. But right now, our fund balance and our reserves are at a point where we can safely get the supplies that we need to our front lines.”
According to Schadt, the prospects for those sales tax revenues are looking rather bleak.
“There’s hardly going to be any sales tax on the next upcoming quarter,” she said. “We’ve always tended to overestimate, and we have two factors now that are rather scary, the first one being that we did make a lot of money from fuel sales tax. Well, now fuel prices have taken such a dive, and half the businesses are under mandatory closure if you’re not essential. I don’t know that the fund balance is very comforting at this point.”
According to Church, the county ended 2019 with $25 million in its fund balance. The tax revenues for 2020 are less clear.
“About 16% of our sales tax revenue is from motor fuels,” Church said in a later interview. “There’s always a four-week lag on that. So, we won’t know what the impact of this is on our sales tax revenues for another month or so as those checks start coming in. They come in once every couple weeks. So, we’ll be doing contingency planning, plus the other big factor that we don’t know about yet is what’s going to happen with the state budget. The state is talking about giving the governor the authority to cut reimbursements to counties if his revenues don’t come in where they need to be. So, the whole situation is fluid. Basically, what I tell you today could be completely different a week from now, unfortunately. But, that’s the situation we’re in. We’ll be doing some planning for worst-case and best-case, but I can’t tell you what those are right now, because we don’t know how badly we’re going to be hit in sales tax or by the state.”
Sales tax revenue figures as of 2017-2018 show that “at that time, automobile dealers were number one. Gasoline stations were number two. General merchandise was number three. Automobile dealers were about 21% of the total. Gas was about 12%,” Church said.
Under present executive orders, automobile dealers can only repairs vehicles. They cannot sell them. And a lot of retail stores are closed.
However, “the big generators,” Church said, “Walmart and the home repair stores, are still open.” According to Church, those are worth 8% of sales tax revenue.
“The other big one,” he said, “is property tax. And it’s too early to tell if there’s been an effect on that, whether people choose to pay or not to pay.”
In the event not much money comes in from tax revenue, Church said the county “will come up with contingency plans as to how we’ll run the government, how we’ll staff it, and we’ll have to make some choices on what services are up and running and which ones may have to be put on hold. But, we’re just starting that process now. No decision’s made on it. In general, we have to take a look at what we are mandated to do and what our core responsibilities as a government are, and prioritize those. And if we do have to do any type of reduction, it’ll be by what our priority responsibilities are as a government.”
The future picture, however, is not completely dark. There are other factors to consider.
“We have some capital reserves that could help us on certain types of expenses,” Church said. “We’ve also got to consider, it’s not just looking at any reduction in revenues that we may get as a result of this, but there will also be an influx of revenues as a result. There’s some federal relief coming, things of that nature. So, it’ll really depend also on the balance of those two, what the state’s not going to give us when our sales tax goes down versus the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement of our expenses and other federal aid that will be increased.
“This is a new and unusual time,” Church said, “and we’re adjusting to it. So far, we have the resources and people to respond to it correctly.”
And that includes the possibility of using employees in new ways, especially in becoming part of the county’s COVID response.
“We’ve got a lot of people working on the COVID response,” Church said, “and one of the things we’re looking at is employees of departments that aren’t directly involved in COVID response, what are their skill sets, can they be repurposed to enhance our COVID response temporarily?”
Regarding that response, the legislature unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to transfer $500,000 from its unappropriated fund balance to its COVID response account as its first order of business at its March 31 meeting.
Money also came into the county’s COVID response account from Health Research, Inc., whose $122,426 grant was unanimously accepted by the legislature. The money will mostly be used to pay for additional and overtime hours as part of the county’s COVID response.
An additional grant of $15,000, also from Health Research, Inc. was unanimously accepted and allocated to the county Health Department for supplies.
Health Research, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation affiliated with the New York State Department of Health and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
Schadt then asked for an update on the number of beds and ventilators at Oswego Hospital.
According to Church, the hospital previously had 78 beds and eight ventilators. He said the hospital now has 129 beds and 23 ventilators.
And in its final business of this first teleconferenced meeting, the legislature appointed Cathleen Palmitesso Director of Emergency Management for the county at a salary of $65,575. Palmitesso is presently a Radiological Specialist for the Oswego County Emergency Management Office in Fulton and has worked there since mid-2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.