MEXICO — The Oswego County Department of Social Services, 100 Spring St., will be closed Thursday and Friday after employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before reopening Monday.
Ms. Alvord said one employee initially tested positive for COVID late last week and several others received positive test results over the past few days.
