OSWEGO — Oswego County Clerk Michael C. Backus announced that the Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Oswego and Pulaski will be open to Oswego County residents by appointment only beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Fulton DMV office will remain closed to the public until further notice. Fulton DMV staff is being repurposed to help maintain core functionality.
Appointments can be made starting at noon on Tuesday by calling (315) 349-8612 and will be scheduled every half-hour at either the Oswego or Pulaski DMV. Priority will be given to Oswego County residents.
This change is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and furthers the department’s work to promote social distancing, especially in high traffic areas such as DMVs.
“Gov. Cuomo announced that state offices will be moving to appointment-only service starting Wednesday, and so shall we,” Mr. Backus said. “Since we are a county-funded and county-staffed DMV, I think it’s only appropriate to prioritize our county’s residents first, and if we are able to accommodate out-of-county customers at a later date, we will announce that.”
All three offices began social distancing practices when offices opened on Monday, with each office’s floor lined with tape approximately six feet apart. Those efforts, along with increased daily sanitization efforts, will continue.
“These are extraordinary times, and I am immensely proud of my staff for their professionalism - nearly every person scheduled to work has showed up in the face of uncertainty,” Mr. Backus said. “We are taking this day-by-day and really hour-by-hour; more changes will undoubtedly come, and we will face them as we must.”
Oswego County operates three DMV locations in Fulton, Oswego and Pulaski. Oswego County residents should call (315) 349-8612 to schedule an appointment. Automotive dealers may drop off dealer paperwork at either the Oswego or Pulaski DMV location. No paperwork can be dropped off in Fulton.
