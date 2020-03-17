OSWEGO — In response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s directive regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the Oswego County Department of Social Services closed its Oswego County One Stop Career Centers in Fulton, and the Career Center at the Department of Social Services, Mexico effective Tuesday, March 17. The centers will be closed until at least April 15.
Stacy Alvord, Commissioner of Social Services, said the Department of Social Services will continue to see walk-ins and people with emergency needs that require a face-to-face meeting.
“All program services are available by phone, however we anticipate that our phone response time may be lengthy, as we are being inundated with calls,” said Alvord. “We are encouraging people to reach out through email or phone.”
Home Energy Assistance Program: HEAP@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5071
Medicaid: medicaid@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5463
Temporary Assistance: temporaryassistance@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5021
Supplemental Nutrition (Food Stamps): SNAP@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5021
Child Care Subsidy: childcare@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5278
Child Support/Enforcement: childsupport@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5559
Adult and Family Services: Adult_Family@oswegocounty.com or 315-963-5339, 315-963-5445, 315-963-5446
People should continue to report suspected child abuse or neglect as follows - however if they believe that a child is in immediate danger, they should call 911 or their local police department:
Report Child Abuse or Neglect, Phone: 800-342-3720
Mandated Reporter Number to Report Child Abuse or Neglect: Phone: 800-635-1522
Child Protective Unit: Phone: 315-963-5347
The main phone number for the Fulton office is 315-591-9000 and for the Mexico office is 315-963-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.