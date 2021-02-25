OSWEGO — The free transportation program for residents who need a ride to COVID-19 testing and vaccination appointments within the county has been expanded to include Saturdays. Transportation is now available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The service is provided by the Oswego County Public Transit program, a partnership between Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.
“We are trying our best to make sure that residents have access to the services they need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “We don’t want the lack of transportation to be a barrier for those who need to be tested or are eligible to receive the vaccine. Our fear is that residents won’t seek these services due to their inability to get to the sites that offer them. Everyone deserves that opportunity, and this is one way to help make that happen.”
Appointments for transportation should be made in advance by calling 315-598-1514.
Appointments are also required for the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility requirements and a list of vaccination sites are available through the New York State “Am I Eligible?” link at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
People aged 65 and older who need help scheduling an appointment may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.
