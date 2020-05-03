FULTON — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Dollar Tree at 900 S. First St., Fulton.
Members of the public who visited the store during the following days may have been exposed.
• Friday, April 24 from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Saturday, April 25 from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Monday, April 27 from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 29 from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Thursday, April 30 from 8:45 a.m.-noon.
The employee was wearing a face mask during those days and the store closed last night, Saturday, May 2, for enhanced sanitizing and cleaning.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said anyone who visited the store during those days should watch for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal illness for 14 days after visiting the store.
People experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their health care provider or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 for further guidance. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
The Oswego County Health Department is working closely with the New York State Department of Health in the investigation and has reached out to notify all known contacts of the infected individual.
Oswego County officials said it is imperative to practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak. He said, “This disease is everywhere. If we don’t all do our part to stay home, limit our essential errands, wear a face covering and practice social distancing, it will continue to spread.”
Residents are advised to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations. People can also go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 playlist on YouTube, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.