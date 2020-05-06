Oswego County Health Department reviews criteria for COVID-19 testing

OSWEGO — Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, and Dr. Christina Liepke, Medical Director of the Oswego County Health Department, reviewed new guidelines regarding the New York State Health Department’s COVID-19 testing recommendations.
The Oswego County Health Department follows the state Department of Health criteria for COVID-19 testing. More than 1,850 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 68 people have tested positive.
“On April 26, the New York State Department of Health expanded its testing protocol for COVID-19 testing to include people who meet the definition of ‘essential workers’ in New York state. The new category applies to essential workers who do not have symptoms of coronavirus,” said Huang.
People who are employed as health care workers, first responders, or who work in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, corrections facilities, and essential employees such as retail workers who interact with the public, can make an appointment to be tested at a New York state testing site.
For essential workers who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the closest viral testing sites are in Oneida, Monroe and Broome counties. Essential workers can make an appointment by calling the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit covid19screening.health.ny.gov. There is an online screening test to determine who meets the state’s criteria.
Under the new guidelines, the State Department of Health recommends authorizing diagnostic and/or antibody COVID-19 testing when:
• An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition; or
• An individual has had close (i.e. within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19; or
• An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine; or
• An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; or
• An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances – as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials – warrant testing.
Any Oswego County resident with symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Oswego County Health Department hotline at 315-349-3330 to schedule testing.
The State Department of Health recently conducted a COVID-19 antibody testing study at grocery stores and community centers across the state. The study showed that 1.9% of Central New York residents had antibodies to COVID-19, and 12.3% of New York state residents had antibodies. The infection rates were highest in the Long Island, New York City and Westchester/Rockland County areas.
“From a public health perspective, doing antibody testing of large groups of people like the State Health Department did last week can give us an idea of what is going on in our county and state,” said Dr. Liepke.
Dr. Liepke emphasizes that studies are just beginning on how long antibodies remain positive for those who have had COVID-19, and that there is a risk of false positive results if people have been sick with a different type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
“Antibody tests look for your body’s response to the virus,” said Dr. Liepke. “Antibody tests are done on a blood sample and should not be done when a person is sick.”
Results can take a few days to weeks, depending on the type of test and lab used. Antibody tests are not testing for the actual virus, and do not show if someone is contagious. It can take about 21 days for antibodies to reach a level that is detectable in these blood tests.
“It is important to know that if you have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, it does not necessarily mean that you are immune,” said Dr. Liepke. “So please, even if you have an antibody test and it is positive, remember to take the same precautions you would have before you had the test.”
People who are interested in the antibody test should contact their health care provider.
Huang said it is still as important as ever to maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet from others and wear a face covering when appropriate social distancing isn’t possible.
“There is still community transmission of COVID-19 occurring in our county,” he said. “I ask everyone to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the virus.”
People with questions about coronavirus may call the County Health Department hotline at 315-349-3330 or visit the Health Department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com.
Oswego County presents informational videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. to Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
For emotional support resources, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
