OSWEGO — The Oswego County Humane Society is changing procedures and limiting non-urgent service due to the coronavirus pandemic. The health and well-being of the animals in their care, the staff, and the community they serve continue to be their top priorities. In this spirit and in response to the most recent recommendations from government leaders about slowing the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and minimizing the risks to the most vulnerable, they want to notify the public of changes in our procedures and services.
They are keeping their normal office hours at this time. If this should change, they will announce on their website and on social media. Walk-in visitors, however, are not permitted. If people have an appointment for clinic services, to pick up an adopted pet, or to pick up supplies from the Pet Food Pantry, call ahead to notify them of arrival and they will meet people at the curb. There are signs posted on the front door explaining these new procedures.
They will continue adoptions by appointment only. Many pets in their care still need homes, and they are committed to ensuring they have that opportunity. All available animals are viewable online at www.oswegohumane.org. Call ahead at 315-207-1070 to make arrangements to meet the pet people are interested in. For adoption appointments they will follow the rules of social distancing.
The Pet Food Pantry remains open to all residents of the county. If people are experiencing hardship due to loss of income, contact the office and they can provide assistance. Call 315-207-1070 to make arrangements. They also ask people to reach out to neighbors, friends and family to assess their needs. OCHS cannot provide transportation of goods, but they will meet people at the curb for pick-up. Donations to the Pet Food Pantry are especially welcome at this time. Call ahead to make arrangements with office staff.
Previously scheduled appointments for clinics for the rest of March will take place. Staff will check-in cats in their carriers at the curb and will return them to the owner when they are released. No clinics will be scheduled for April and until further notice.
The Fur Ball, scheduled to take place on April 25, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the near future. They will, however, proceed with the Fur Ball Photo Contest online. It will go live next week.
They will make decisions about other scheduled events as they know more.
Be assured that they will not, under any circumstance, leave an animal in harm’s way. As OCHS continues to meet the needs of the animals in the community, the continued support of donors is essential to saving lives. People can donate on the website at www.oswegohumane.org, by mailing a check to the office at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.
