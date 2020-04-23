Oswego County joins “Take 5 for New York” initiative

OSWEGO — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities in many ways. In particular, the struggle with social isolation and general uncertainty about the coronavirus may be very real for some of us, families, friends and neighbors.
“Take 5 for New York” is a state-wide initiative launched by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) with the hashtag “-Take5ForNY.” It is an opportunity for people to make the social connections they may be missing. Residents are encouraged to take five minutes in their day to call someone who may be alone and feeling isolated, whether it’s a family member or friend, co-worker or neighbor.
“This simple act of kindness could be very beneficial to someone who is alone or, due to age or medical conditions, is afraid to venture out for food, medicine or other necessities,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, 5th District, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “If you are aware of a friend, neighbor or relative who could benefit from a ‘check-in’ call, take a few minutes to do it. It’s easy to do, so I encourage everyone to ‘Take 5 for New York.’”
Oswego County Legislator Terry Wilbur, 21st District agreed, “We all need social interaction, especially now when we are practicing social distancing and non-essential travel. Taking five minutes every day is a great way to re-connect with extended family and old friends or just keep in touch with the neighbor down the street or the next farm over.”
The initiative encourages New Yorkers to call and check on one another, whether it’s a simple “hi” to lift someone’s spirits and let them know they’re not alone, or to check on them and find out if they need anything. People can talk about the latest shows they’re watching, catch up on how the kids or grandkids are doing, or help find and share valuable resources for those in need.
Legislator Reehil added, “The call might brighten their day, but you may also find that they have certain needs that you can help them fulfill. Oswego County has a number of resources that they can call on for help, some of which are listed in this article.”
One of those resources offers help to seniors. Oswego County Office of the Aging (OFA) Director Sara Sunday said that sometimes, it’s the little things that make all the difference.
“This is a difficult time for all of us; however, it’s taking an even greater toll on our seniors, especially those who live alone,” she said. “A call, a text, a wave through the window can make all the difference for someone feeling isolated.”
OFA launched a similar “Call Your Neighbor” program this week, specifically aimed at seniors. Volunteers will call seniors, starting with the oldest, to check on them and find out if they need anything, such as delivered meals or items from the OFA’s pantry of food and other necessities such as paper products and cleaning supplies.
“During this time of increased stress and anxiety, it helps to know that someone is looking out for you,” said Legislator Wilbur. “It’s what we mean when we say, ‘we’re all in this together.’”
For additional resources, dial 211. This hotline connects people with services in central and northern New York.
Organized in 1925, NYSAC is a bipartisan municipal association serving all the counties of New York state, including the city of New York. It serves member counties and elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.
In addition to Legislator Reehil, members of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee include Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, 7th District; Thomas Drumm, 16th District; James Karasek, 22nd District; Tim Stahl, 20th District; Herbert Yerdon; 2nd District; and Michael Yerdon, 1st District.
Officials continue to urge all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow the CDC’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practice good personal hygiene and cleaning practices. Wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth. Exercise social distancing and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home and adopt the non-essential travel plan if possible.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations. People can also go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.