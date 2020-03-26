OSWEGO — Oswego County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Thursday.
He is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people during the pandemic.
He said Thursday afternoon that the County Health Department was notified of the new confirmed cases that afternoon. When appropriate, family members and people that have come in contact with the infected people have been placed in mandatory quarantine, or mandatory isolation. All patients are recovering at home.
The patients include a child under 10 and adults between the ages of 20 and 75. None of the cases appear to be related.
Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, urges residents of all ages throughout Oswego County to diligently practice frequent hand-washing and social distancing to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.
“Anyone can be exposed to the COVID-19 virus at some point if they’re not staying home and not following the protective guidelines recommended by the health department,” said Mr. Weatherup. “No one in any area is immune from this virus. It knows no boundaries. That’s why we closed the schools, that’s why non-essential services have been closed, and that’s why the Governor is issuing Executive Orders. You should not be out in public unless the trip is necessary. We encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, but keep at least six feet away from other people, don’t go out in groups, and make sure your kids are following these precautions. This isn’t the time for play-dates and visits with grandparents.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Health Department reported 228 people have been tested for COVID-19; eight positive cases; 137 negative results; 79 pending results; 82 people in precautionary quarantine, and 30 in mandatory isolation or quarantine.
Mr. Weatherup said these numbers fluctuate frequently, and as the number of people being tested increases, the number of people monitored is also increasing.
“I want to reinforce that the County Health Department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals,” said Mr. Weatherup. “The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure they are quarantined, and are tested or treated if needed.”
The Health Department follows the state Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Anyone with questions should contact their health care provider or the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
Oswego County posts informational videos at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays addressing various COVID-19 topics. The videos are available on the county’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, and are also linked to the COVID-19 webpage at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Health Department’s webpage or call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Residents can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
