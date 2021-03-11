OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.
First dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine will be available from 9:45 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. Appointments for the second dose will be made when patients receive their first vaccine. Patients must be able to return to the same location for the second dose in 28 days.
Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”
A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. For assistance, call 315-349-3383.
