OSWEGO — Departments located in the Oswego County Office Complex at 70 Bunner St., Oswego have adopted essential operating service procedures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the interest of preventing spread of the coronavirus and protecting the public safety, until further notice, appointments must be made for in-person services at the Oswego County Health Department, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and Oswego County Office for the Aging. Customers are asked to conduct business by phone or email. Those with appointments may enter the building through the Health Department main entrance or the Youth Bureau entrance.
Oswego City-County Youth Bureau: Call 315-349-3452 or email brian.chetney@oswegocounty.com to make an appointment. For information on youth bureau services visit youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/.
Office for the Aging: Call 315-349-3484 or email ofa@oswegocounty.com. For more information about OFA services visit ofa/oswegocounty.com
Oswego County Health Department: COVID-19 Hotline, call 315-349-3330. For other services email healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3545. Visit the Health Department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/ for additional information.
