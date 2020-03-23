OSWEGO — In order to have adequate supplies for protecting citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak, Oswego County government is requesting local retailers, distributors and manufacturers to give the county right of first refusal for personal protective equipment and supplies.
The county is the centralized distribution entity that provides personnel protective equipment to first responders and health care providers.
Retailers who can assist with supplying the following items are asked to contact Kasey Chewning-Kulick at 315-349-3260 or email kasey.chewning-kulick@oswegocounty.com.
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): face shields, safety goggles, masks including N-95 and surgical masks; disposable gowns of all sizes; latex and nitrile gloves of all sizes; Tyvek suits of all sizes including hoods, booties and shoe covers.
• Cleaning/Disinfecting Supplies: Disinfecting wipes, sanitizer/disinfectant cleaners in ready-to-use spray bottles or concentrate form, isopropyl alcohol (90% or higher); peroxide (7% or higher); and any size hand sanitizer.
• Miscellaneous: Touchless thermometers, thermometers and probe-covers.
For COVID-19 information call the Oswego County Health Department hotline at 315-349-3330 or visit the County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php.
Daily updates, news releases and information on how to protect yourself and your family are posted on this site.
