Oswego County officials warn not to ingest disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang and County Coroner Gregory Oakes warn people not to inject or ingest disinfectants to prevent or treat suspected COVID-19. There has been recent discussion that bleach or disinfectants could treat COVID-19.
For immediate first aid for possible poisoning, call the Upstate New York Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. For immediate intervention for a person who has collapsed or stopped breathing due to potential poisoning, call 911.
The manufacturer of Lysol disinfectant has issued a statement that under no circumstances should humans swallow or inhale disinfectant products or apply to their skin. Read product labels carefully.
People with questions, or who suspect they or a family member may have COVID-19, should call their primary care physician or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
