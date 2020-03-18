OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup directed non-essential county government employees to work from home beginning Tuesday through April 15 in response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order.
Mr. Weatherup also encouraged the public to do business with Oswego County by phone or online whenever possible. “Oswego County is continuing to be proactive in addressing the threat that COVID-19 poses to the health and welfare of its citizens,” he said.
The county is working with its IT department to develop work-from-home capabilities for those who do not have it. Non-essential employees already at work were sent home to work.
Several county departments have announced changes in services to the public:
• Oswego County One Stop Career Center in Fulton, and the Career Center at the Department of Social Services, Mexico: are closed effective until at least April 15.
• Veterans Service Agency, Fulton: Open intermittently. No walk-in appointments. Visit oswegocounty.com/veterans_services or call 315-591-9100 to make an appointment.
• Oswego and Pulaski DMVs: Open by appointment only, to Oswego County residents, starting Wednesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. Call 315-349-8612. Fulton DMV closed until further notice.
• Oswego County Health Department Immunization Clinics: Closed until further notice.
• Oswego County Health Department March 25 Rabies Clinic: Postponed.
Mr. Weatherup declared a state of emergency Sunday as a precautionary measure to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in Oswego County. Several departments of county government are working with community partners to prepare for the likelihood that coronavirus will spread to Oswego County.
The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and Mr. Weatherup said it’s important for people to use credible sources of information.
“It’s important to go to trusted sources, such as the public health department, New York State Department of Health, or the Centers for Disease Control for information,” he said.
For information about COVID-19, the public may call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is urging all New Yorkers to stay at home as much as possible and practicing “social distancing” to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. This includes:
• Keeping six feet from other people in public spaces.
• Avoiding large gatherings or events.
• Avoiding unnecessary appointments.
• Canceling unnecessary travel plans.
Health officials advise people to take these simple steps to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Get a flu shot.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.