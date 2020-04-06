OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Oswego County on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 33. Sixteen of the positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory isolation.
Today’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 668
The total number of positive cases: 33
The total number of negative results: 585
The total number of pending results: 50
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 69
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 88
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 605
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 16
Know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. People are monitored for a variety of reasons. Some have been tested and are home waiting for results, some may be returning travelers, and some are the result of community transmission. As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people monitored will increase. Once negative tests come in (meaning a person is not infected) or a person has recovered, some may be released from monitoring. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney and West Monroe.
Several of the infected patients are in their 20s and 30s. Others include a young child, people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, and senior citizens. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He said, “This disease is everywhere. It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” said Huang. “It is no longer simply a travel-related issue, it is also being transmitted in the community. We expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase, based on the history of the disease in other nations and other states. That is why it is so important that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined below. We need to diligently follow the guidance to keep social distancing by six feet and handwashing with soap and rubbing for 20 seconds. These steps will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure. If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.”
Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.