Oswego County provides online resources for restart

OSWEGO — Oswego County government launched oswegocounty.com/restart, a directory of online resources to help businesses and organizations prepare for reopening.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that beginning Friday, the Central New York Region can begin Phase I for reopening construction, manufacturing, retail curbside pickup, and agriculture, forestry and fishing activities.
“We are elated that we can begin Phase I of the reopening process with our Central New York neighbors. The restart Oswego County page is an on-line resource to help businesses in the reopening process,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “The page includes links to sample plans, industry best practices, and guidance from state and local agencies as there is a specific process and associated forms that must be used and followed for businesses to be eligible to reopen. We want to assist our local businesses in moving forward and will continue to update the page as more information becomes available.”
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should call the Oswego County Health Department hotline at 315-349-3330. Additional information, daily updates, and video presentations are posted on the Health Department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 and on oswegocounty.com.
