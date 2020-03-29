Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.