OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Sunday afternoon, bringing the number of positive cases to 15.
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego as well as the towns of Palermo, Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe.
The ages of those infected range from a young child to senior citizens, and include people in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
When appropriate, other family members and contacts are being placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the county health department reported 342 people have been tested; 258 negative results; 679 pending results; 77 people in precautionary quarantine; 54 in mandatory isolation or quarantine; one positive recovered; and 257 completed or released from monitoring.
“Learning from experience from other countries and states, we expect the number of positive cases reported in our county will continue to increase,” said Dr. Huang. “Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on our community. It is important to understand that this virus is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated.”
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said it is imperative that people of all ages work together to practice protective measures, starting with social distancing.
“If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.
“Upon the advice of the medical professionals leading the COVID-19 task force here in Oswego County, and in the interest of protecting the privacy of persons found to be infected with coronavirus, we have done our best to resist public pressure to release the locations of those individuals. A couple of these individuals opted to self-identify and that was their right to do so,” Mr. Weatherup said.
This weekend, despite the fact that the state Health Department epidemiologist and medical team leaders had recommended otherwise, a breach of privacy occurred, and public health emergency protocols were violated by someone outside the response team.
“I want to reinforce that our health department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals,” Mr. Weatherup said. “The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure they are quarantined, and are tested or treated if needed.”
“COVID-19 is no longer a travel-related issue,” said Huang. “It is now being transmitted in the community. It’s imperative that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined here. Social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure.”
People are urged to:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
