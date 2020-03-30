OSWEGO — Oswego County reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 17.
A total of 373 people have been tested for the virus as of Monday with 280 negative results and 74 pending results.
One person has recovered from the virus, while 84 people remain in precautionary quarantine and 61 people remain in mandatory isolation/quarantine.
“COVID-19 has come to Oswego County and is across central New York,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. “It’s no longer simply a travel-related issue, it is also being transmitted in the community. It is so important that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined below. Social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure.”
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the cases late Monday afternoon in a YouTube video accompanied by Mayor Deana Michaels of Fulton and Mayor William Barlow of Oswego.
Mr. Weatherup said people are clearly not taking guidelines to stay indoors seriously, so as a result, he issued an executive order giving state and local law enforcement agencies the powers necessary to enforce the governor’s orders.
“I’ve asked Mayors Michaels and Barlow to join me in helping to spread this message,” he added.
Fulton’s mayor encouraged the residents of her city and informed them of the newly-issued executive orders.
“The city of Fulton has been working tirelessly to ensure that the safety and well-being of our community is our number one priority,” Mrs. Michaels said. “We will continue to support the citizens, small businesses, and first responders as they deal with the impact of the current situation. We are in this together, and we must work together to ensure we come through this safely, in good health, and stronger as a result.
“Effective immediately, in collaboration with the county and Fulton City School District, all city playgrounds will be closed until further notice in the city of Fulton. All city parks and public access areas will be under strict social distancing adherence. Our crews are out securing equipment, removing hoops, roping off areas, and placing signage in these areas. Additionally, our police department will be patrolling the streets to help the community adhere to the strict social distancing practices. Officers will be equipped with handouts to provide educational information as needed. We will be asking groups of individuals in public access areas to disperse and practice social distancing to the fullest extent of these orders throughout the county.”
She asked city residents to remember that “when this is over, we will be stronger, better, and braver than ever before.”
Oswego’s mayor spoke to his city’s residents to “express to them the importance of social distancing at this time. In the city of Oswego, we are a smaller community,” he said, “but we all use the same public amenities, shop at the same Walmart, shop at the same Price Chopper, drive on the same roads. So, there’s much more intimacy, and we’re closer in nature than larger communities. And that’s why it is so important to think of social distancing in those terms, and understand that it is extremely important to stay in your house as much as possible. There’s no reason to go to the store every single day. There’s no reason to continue stockpiling material. And please, take every precautionary measure, whether it’s washing your hands, cleaning hard surfaces in your own home, or avoiding going outside in general to social distance and avoid contact as much as possible.
“We’ve made an extreme amount of changes to city government,” Mr. Barlow continued. “We’ve enacted executive orders preventing people from having gatherings in their homes and in our parks. We are out enforcing those orders actively. At the same time, city businesses please know that the city Police Department and the Code Enforcement Department, they’ve already been out for 10 days enforcing the governor’s executive orders, and they are going to continue to do that and actually increase the patrols going forward as it becomes more serious by the hour.
“So, please,” he said, “as these cases continue to increase, as positive cases continue to increase in the city of Oswego and all throughout Oswego County, take the situation much more seriously every single day.”
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
