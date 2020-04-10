OSWEGO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county now total 42, up four from Thursday, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup’s Friday update.
Twenty of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine. Two residents with positive cases of the virus have died, leaving 20 active cases in the county.
Friday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 886
The total number of positive cases: 42
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 20
Total number of deaths: 2
The total number of negative results: 764
The total number of pending results: 76
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 97
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 76
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 806
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
“I want to remind our residents that we now have voluntary travel recommendations in place like our neighbors in Onondaga County,” Weatherup said.
“This simply asks that residents who were born in an odd year try to run essential errands on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
“We encourage people who were born in even numbered years to do likewise on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sundays, we are encouraging folks to just stay home.
“Of course, we realize that this may not work for everyone. We would never ask people to miss medical appointments or to skip work based on the voluntary travel recommendations.
“But we do ask you to please use common sense and realize that the more that we can keep people apart, the greater our chance of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“For the health and safety of our solid waste personnel, as well as the public using our facilities, we are also asking people to avoid non-essential trips to the solid waste facilities until the governor lifts the executive order on non-essential travel.
“People can carry this virus and not have symptoms. They may not know they are infected. That’s why it’s so important to follow these recommendations of our County Health Department.
Stay home as much as possible.
Follow voluntary travel schedules:
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick.
Do not go to an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“As we celebrate this Easter holiday,” Weatherup said, “I strongly encourage you to do so in the confines of your own home with only the members of your own household present.
“We are all in this together,” he concluded, “and I thank you again for your continued patience and cooperation.”
Go to www.health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit www.oswegocounty.com.
The health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 315-349-3330.
