OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee at the Oswego Sub Shop, 106 W. Bridge St., Oswego. Customers who visited the restaurant between 3:45 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the restaurant during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal illness.
“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”
He emphasized that the restaurant is following all safety protocols outlined by the New York State Dept. of Health.
Bill Greene Jr., owner of the Oswego Sub Shop, said the affected part-time employee worked part of a shift on Sunday evening. The employee thought she was experiencing allergy symptoms after spending a week camping in the Adirondacks. She was sent home early Sunday, woke up Monday morning with a fever, and tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working closely with the Oswego County Health Department to investigate the potential exposure,” said Greene. “All employees have been notified, and employees who need to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution have been placed in quarantine.”
He added, “Since the pandemic started, we have been most diligent in going above and beyond the required sanitizing levels recommended by the Health Dept. and the CDC. We have a sanitizing company, Sanitizing Technologies, come in once a month. We made an additional treatment this morning, Sept. 24, to completely sanitize every inch of the store including our delivery cars! We will continue to maintain a safe and clean place for you to visit.”
