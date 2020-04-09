OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced two additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 38. Eighteen people have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory isolation. Two residents have died from the virus.
The numbers are as follows:
Total number of people tested or scheduled to be tested: 839
Total number of positive cases: 38
Total number of positive cases recovered: 18
Total deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases active: 18
Total number of negative results: 735
Total number pending results: 62
Total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 79
Total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 74
Total number completed/released monitoring: 777
Know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. People are monitored for a variety of reasons. Some have been tested and are home waiting for results, some may be returning travelers, and some are the result of community transmission. As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people monitored will increase. Once negative tests come in (meaning a person is not infected) or a person has recovered, some may be released from monitoring. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He said, “This disease is everywhere. It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
Officials urge all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.