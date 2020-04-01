OSWEGO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county now total 23, up three from Tuesday, according to the county’s Wednesday afternoon YouTube video update.
Wednesday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 475
The total number of positive cases: 23
The total number of negative results: 338
The total number of pending results: 108
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 118
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 78
Total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 335
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 2
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney and West Monroe.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a new county Health Department COVID-19 daily dashboard complete with maps, charts and daily updated totals. The dashboard can be found at https://coronavirus-oswegocounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
Lastly, Mr. Weatherup reminded residents to “only go out if you absolutely need to and avoid non-essential gatherings of any size. Coronavirus is in our communities and will continue to spread if each of us doesn’t do our respective parts to prevent it.”
The health department’s COVID-19 hotline is 315-349-3330.
