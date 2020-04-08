OSWEGO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county now total 36, up two from Tuesday, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Dr. Jiancheng Huang’s Wednesday update.
Eighteen of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine. Two of the positive cases have died.
Wednesday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 803
The total number of positive cases: 36
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 18
Total number of deaths: 2
Total number of active positive cases: 16
The total number of negative results: 702
The total number of pending results: 61
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 76
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 94
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 726
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
In his Wednesday video update, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup expressed “our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the two patients that we lost this week,” urged others to remember social distancing during Easter, and recommended a new essential travel plan.
“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of social distancing,” Weatherup said. “People can carry this virus and be asymptomatic. They may not know that they are infected.
“As we prepare to celebrate Easter, we are seeing more and more social media posts about people still planning to get together with their family for Easter. I find this very alarming,” Weatherup continued. “Family traditions are important to us all and Easter is an important holiday, but it’s not worth putting your family at risk, or the public if you work in an essential job with the public. I am not suggesting that you not celebrate Easter, I am however strongly encouraging you to do so in the confines of your own home with only the members of your own household present.
“Please respect others,” he said, “and take personal responsibility for your behavior.”
In that same vein, Weatherup asked to public to take on a new responsibility for their travel behavior.
“I am requesting that our residents join with me in adopting a limited travel plan similar to that introduced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and supported by Madison and other counties,” Weatherup said. “While none of us have the authority to enforce this as a matter of law, in the interest of public health and safety, we can police it and keep track of those who ignore it.”
The plan requests residents who were born in an odd year run essential errands on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
People who were born in even numbered years are requested to do likewise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sundays, people are encouraged to just stay home.
“The more that we can keep people apart,” Weatherup added, “the greater our chance of stopping the spread of this terrible scourge.”
He also warned seniors especially to be aware of the many scams now targeting them.
“Hard times can bring out the best in some people, and unfortunately, the worst in others,” Weatherup said.
And lastly, the Office for the Aging (OFA) wants the public to know that it continues to register people for home delivered meals. Weekday deliveries are being made.
If you or someone you know is 60 or older and in need of a nutritious daily meal, please call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.
Staff are working remotely so a message will need to be left and then a case manager will call back, from a blocked number. They will identify themselves by name and that they are from the Office for the Aging.
The Office for the Aging is also providing food boxes to seniors in need. If you are getting out to shop, shelves can be bare of the necessities you are seeking.
To help with social distancing, and make sure you are receiving the items you need, OFA has been seeking donations from a very generous community.
The Office for the Aging accepts donations in a drop box in front of the office at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
The box is monitored, and donations are only accepted during office hours, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Items collected are wiped down, bagged and can be picked up at the office or delivered to seniors throughout Oswego County.
Items include canned fruits, vegetables and soup, peanut butter, toilet paper, hand soap, laundry detergent, tissues/paper towels and pet food. Please call the OFA office if you are in need.
If you have questions on your health insurance, an insurance claim or need information in Medicare options, please know OFA can help. Insurance counsellors are available to provide information and assistance over the phone.
Please know that OFA is here to help. If you are in need of services or have questions, call at 315-349-3484 or e-mail at ofa@oswegocounty.com.
Go to www.health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit www.oswegocounty.com.
The health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 315-349-3330.
“We are all in this together,” Weatherup said, “so I thank you again for your continued patience and cooperation.”
