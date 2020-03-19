OSWEGO — Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and to further encourage social distancing, the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office is requesting people to use online resources, mail in documents, and make appointments for in-person services.
The treasurer’s office has implemented the following procedures effective Thursday, March 19:
- Appointments are required for in-person services. Call (315) 349-8393 to schedule an appointment.
- The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the treasurer’s office.
The public is encouraged to continue to utilize the online X-PRESS PAY feature to make payments on the most recent delinquent taxes and or mail in payments via postal mail. Visit the treasurer’s office webpage for the X-PRESS PAY link and other information at www.oswegocounty.com/departments/finance_and_personnel/county_treasurer/index.php.
- Installment contract payments should be made with a check submitted through postal mail.
- Certificates of residence will be accepted only via postal mail.
- E-mails may be sent to: treasurer@oswegocounty.com.
“We appreciate your cooperation, patience and understanding,” said County Treasurer Kevin Gardner.
