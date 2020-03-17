OSWEGO — The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency is exercising preventative measures and will have intermittent office hours beginning Tuesday. Walk-in appointments on Tuesdays are suspended until further notice.
Appointments are being be made on a case-by-case basis.
Appointments will be held remotely via phone for established clients. New appointments can be made via the county website at oswegocounty.com/veterans_services.
“We appreciate your flexibility during this time,” said Jamie Hamlin, Director of the Veterans Service Agency. “Our department will continue to provide quality care to veterans and their families to the best of our ability. We appreciate your service.”
To reach the Veterans Service Office call 315-591-9100. After hours or if the office is closed, call 315-529-0454 or email veterans@oswegocounty.com.
