OSWEGO — Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS), a fresh fruit processing facility, announced Thursday that a number of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
CVS is working in tandem with the state Department of Health, the Oswego County Health Department and the Onondaga County Health Department to ensure the well-being of its employees, their families and the community.
The company has proactively followed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to curtail the spread of COVID-19, while providing employees extensive informational materials and training.
CVS has instituted numerous proactive checks and controls that prevent employees with any symptoms from entering the workplace and that protect employees once inside the facility, including temperature checks for everyone entering the building. CVS also follows nightly deep cleaning and sanitation procedures and enforces the use of multiple PPE items that must be worn at all times, including face masks and face shields, and is providing ongoing education to ensure the employees are adhering to all the latest recommendations.
“Currently the majority of our employees are negative for COVID-19,” said Ben Maynard, general manager of CVS. “As we move forward, our company is focusing our time and attention on continuing to ensure the safety and security of our employees.”
The company partners with local growers in New England, New York and Virginia to provide schools and businesses with fresh fruit.
