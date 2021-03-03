OSWEGO — Oswego Health recently administered the 5,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eric Bresee, executive director of Farnham Family Services, received the dose.
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 3, 2021 @ 2:58 pm
OSWEGO — Oswego Health recently administered the 5,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eric Bresee, executive director of Farnham Family Services, received the dose.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.